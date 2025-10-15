Uncertain Things
ICE, Klein, Coates (w/ Nancy Rommelmann)
Stay goofy, Portland. (Don't take the bait!)
14 hrs ago
•
Adaam James Levin-Areddy
,
Vanessa Quirk
,
Uncertain Things
, and
Nancy Rommelmann
5
1
1:23:36
September 2025
Uncertainty #15: Uncertainty Returns
Vanessa is back — just in time for escalating political violence and AI-induced obsolescence.
Sep 18
•
Vanessa Quirk
1
2
When Speech Is Violence, Etc. (w/ Matt Welch)
On Charlie Kirk and political violence.
Sep 15
•
Adaam James Levin-Areddy
,
Uncertain Things
, and
Matt Welch
3
3
1:23:31
The Lost Pleasures of Discomfort (w/ Christine Rosen)
Embracing the cringe.
Sep 5
•
Uncertain Things
,
Adaam James Levin-Areddy
,
Vanessa Quirk
, and
Christine Rosen
3
3
1:22:11
August 2025
One Minute to Paradise (w/ Jonah Goldberg)
Words to the mob.
Aug 23
•
Uncertain Things
,
Adaam James Levin-Areddy
, and
Jonah Goldberg
3
3
1:57:20
Thou Shalt Not Be a Socialist (Ruth Wisse)
Jews against grievance.
Aug 12
•
Uncertain Things
and
Adaam James Levin-Areddy
2
1:05:55
July 2025
Lower Expectations of Humanity (Yuval Levin)
Not being the First Person In the World is basically oppression.
Jul 21
•
Adaam James Levin-Areddy
,
Yuval Levin
, and
Uncertain Things
1
58:28
War Is Hell (Dan Senor)
On bears and bulls.
Jul 14
•
Adaam James Levin-Areddy
and
Uncertain Things
4
55:42
The Jacobin Seduction
On the ecstasy of annihilation.
Jul 2
•
Adaam James Levin-Areddy
15
2
The Law Is How We Deal With Our Mistakes (Alan Dershowitz)
Kant in the streets, Bentham in the sheets.
Jul 1
•
Adaam James Levin-Areddy
and
Uncertain Things
1
39:20
June 2025
The Mood Music of Anti-Racism (Coleman Hughes)
Social science versus social redemption.
Jun 25
•
Adaam James Levin-Areddy
,
Coleman Hughes
, and
Uncertain Things
3
1:20:09
The Hope for Gaza (w/ Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib)
Has the Palestinian independence movement has been hijacked?
Jun 15
•
Adaam James Levin-Areddy
,
Uncertain Things
, and
Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib
4
1:13:47
