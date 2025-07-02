Uncertain Things

Uncertain Things

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tomer Persico's avatar
Tomer Persico
Jul 9, 2025

Very nice! Well written and sharp. Three comments:

"Their goal isn’t socioeconomic amelioration, but spiritual salvation."

- Indeed. They lack not food or comfort, but meaning and identity. And that's what they hope total revolution will bring.

""The models of Marat, Danton, and Robespierre inspired the Bolshevik revolutionaries as much as it did the National Socialists. Hitler, Lenin, Franco, Castro, Mussolini, and Mao (not to mention Sinwar, Bin Laden, and the Ayatollahs)"

- I would differentiate between revolutionaries wishing to realize Enlightenment values and those wishing the opposite. So Robespierre and Lenin are different than Hitler and Sinwar. Not that they can't inspire one another, and do. But as nasty as Lenin was, he still believed he was bringing freedom and equality, while Hitler didn't. This also answers a significant part of the question of why we are "teaching, preaching, warning, and haranguing against the evils of fascism, [but] remain relatively sanguine about the catastrophes of communism"...

"These are bourgeois comforts"

- And of course, the railing against the bourgeoisie, which is just another way of trying to shrug off gesellschaft and trying to get back to gemeinschaft, trying to undo our individualistic society for some nostalgic dream of harmonious organic traditional community. The wish, this time, of both Nazism and Communism.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adaam & Vanessa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture