Yes, In Your Backyard (w/ Yoni Appelbaum)

“Twenty-two Houses and a Church” via Wikimedia Commons

Yoni Appelbaum — historian and deputy executive editor at The Atlantic — joins us to talk about his latest book, Stuck: How the Privileged and the Propertied Broke the Engine of American Opportunity. This is a classic Vanessa & Adaam convo…not only do we cover housing, NIMBYs, and the lunacies of Progressive governance, we also touch on America’s can-move spirit, the Abundance movement, what left-leaning cities get right (yes, there are some things), and what Mayor Mamdani means for New York.

On the agenda:

-What happened since we recorded this episode [00:00-03:59] -Defining mobility and explaining its decline [4:00-14:30] -A theory of mind for the NIMBY [14:31-27:41] -What happens when we empower communities [27:42-33:02] -The right to stay [33:03-47:39] -Why the math of mobility no longer works [47:40-52:28] -Why aren’t Red states winning? [52:29-1:03:58] -Social safety nets and Mayor Mamdani [01:03:59-1:26:30]

Further listening:

Uncertain Things is hosted and produced by Adaam James Levin-Areddy and Vanessa M. Quirk. For more doomsday rumination, subscribe to: uncertain.substack.com.