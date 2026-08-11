Yes, In Your Backyard (w/ Yoni Appelbaum)

Yoni Appelbaum — historian and deputy executive editor at The Atlantic — joins us to talk about his latest book, Stuck: How the Privileged and the Propertied Broke the Engine of American Opportunity. This is a classic Vanessa & Adaam convo…not only do we cover housing, NIMBYs, and the lunacies of Progressive governance, we also touch on America’s can-move spirit, the Abundance movement, what left-leaning cities get right (yes, there are some things), and what Mayor Mamdani means for New York.
On the agenda:
-What happened since we recorded this episode [00:00-03:59]
-Defining mobility and explaining its decline [4:00-14:30]
-A theory of mind for the NIMBY [14:31-27:41]
-What happens when we empower communities [27:42-33:02]
-The right to stay [33:03-47:39]
-Why the math of mobility no longer works [47:40-52:28]
-Why aren’t Red states winning? [52:29-1:03:58]
-Social safety nets and Mayor Mamdani [01:03:59-1:26:30]
Further listening:
How Progressives Ruin Cities (Vishaan Chakrabarti on Uncertain Things)
Progressives are Silly (Nellie Bowles on Uncertain Things)
The Agony of Abundance (Nick Gillespie on Uncertain Things)
The City and the Citadel (Michael Kimmelman on Uncertain Things)
Our Temples of Tragedy (Justin Davidson on Uncertain Things)
Uncertain Things is hosted and produced by Adaam James Levin-Areddy and Vanessa M. Quirk. For more doomsday rumination, subscribe to: uncertain.substack.com.