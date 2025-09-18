Uncertain Things

Uncertain Things

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
OBOB's avatar
OBOB
Sep 18

https://www.thepoliticalorphanage.com/p/charlie-kirk-and-the-heinous-other?r=1e5u7u&utm_medium=ios&utm_campaign=audio-player

I didn’t know who he was either, if you’re not sick of podcasts on that topic this was the best one I thought (: think Heaton would be a great guest if you all had a common topic

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Adaam & Vanessa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture