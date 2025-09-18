Vanessa has taken up the “embodied” hobby of gardening in her leave. Planting recommendations/advice welcome!

Hello long-forsaken readers! I’m seven and a half months postpartum and feeling ready to brush aside the baby-shaped cobwebs and return to the pod/newsletter game.

As a reminder: this once-and-future newsletter is an excuse for Adaam or I to reflect on the last episode we aired, share what's on our minds, and tease what’s coming up. Given that Adaam released an unplanned episode with Matt Welch this week, on political violence and the assassination of Charlie Kirk, this newsletter will cover both that topic and tech/AI, which we discussed in our previous episode with Christine Rosen.

In. We. Go.

An outsider’s POV on Charlie Kirk

As longtime Uncertain Things listeners know, I’m conscientiously unplugged from political social media. I get my news late and, generally, via podcast. I’m also left-leaning politically, and unfamiliar with many (most?) right-wing figures. So the first time I heard the name Charlie Kirk was via a text from Adaam on Friday night, telling me that he was scheduling a conversation to talk about Kirk’s assassination. I didn’t know who Kirk was or what his murder meant.

Since then, I’ve listened to four podcasts on the subject: The Daily’s episode titled “The Assassination of Charlie Kirk;” Adaam’s conversation with Matt Welch for Uncertain Things; The Dispatch Podcast’s roundtable discussion; and Ezra Klein’s monologue in his “We Are Going to Have to Live Here with Each Other.” (If you remain ignorant about who Kirk was, I recommend starting with The Daily episode.)

Each episode informed and provoked me in different ways (which I’ll get into), but I don’t think I really got it, the ‘it’ being why Kirk’s killing could be a turning point in American history, until I listened to Ezra Klein. Perhaps because his monologue was so heartfelt. Ezra starts off the episode by admitting that he is deeply shaken by Kirk’s death – and not because he knew him personally. “I found myself grieving for him,” Ezra says, “because I recognize some commonality with him. He was murdered for participating in our politics. … The bullet that tore into him was an act of violence against us all.”

This is the first realization that Kirk’s killing has laid bare for me: The act of engaging in politics, of speaking publicly, of engaging in debate, is – at this moment – enough to get us killed. In this way, Ezra is drawing a Venn diagram around Kirk: each circle represents their political ideologies (left, right – hardly any overlap), but they both share a sliver in the middle, at the intersection of public dialogue and debate. In this way, they're in the same tribe. And any one else in that tribe, with those (very American) values, is in danger.

My second realization: these threats are terrorizing individuals, just as they’re meant to. Of course I’ve heard the news of increasing acts of violence and attempted violence against politicians and figure heads: Trump, Shapiro, Pelosi, the CEO of United Healthcare. However, it was with some remove/little empathy. I hadn’t realized that public figures are co-existing with gruesome death threats on the daily (this point was hammered home to me in the roundtable discussion of The Dispatch). People are leaving politics out of fear for their lives and their families’ lives. It’s entirely possible that politicians are the canaries in this coal mine, the first ripple of society affected. “Violence is viral,” Ezra reminds us. “It infects, it spreads. Violence is combustible.”

This takes me to my third, perhaps saddest and least surprising, realization: we are no longer interested in (or maybe even capable of believing in) the humanity that exists across our party line. There is no denying the role that social media has played here. As Ezra eloquently puts it: “We are shattered inside the algorithm and the shards of us sent flying out into the world. We become unimaginable to each other.” The algorithm shows us our side, confirming our biases and assumptions, and we can’t even imagine how those other people on the other side can even call themselves Americans, let alone humans.

But I think blame lies beyond the feet of social media, to our addiction to technology more broadly. By being so connected online, we’ve lost touch with what’s real. People we see online or on the news aren’t humans we relate to, they’re characters in a play, avatars for different ideologies. The case of Luigi Mangione exemplifies this: the CEO is the living embodiment of all the injustices the healthcare industry inflicts upon us powerless victims; Mangione is the good-looking anti-hero taking matters into his own hands. He is no more a real person to his admirers than Django is to Tarantino fans; his victim but a bloody prop. Forget the suspension of disbelief — we no longer need help believing fiction — we need help believing (and seeing) reality. And the reality is that every victim of political violence, no matter their ideology or that of their victim, is a sacred fellow human being.

Somehow, we’ve gotten glib about that. And while the uncaring reactions toward violence/victims of violence are rather extreme, there are other, seemingly innocuous ways that we’re downplaying each other’s humanity. In his conversation with Adaam, Matt Welch shared how, when he tells people he’s going to Florida, he gets reactions like “Why would you do that?” As if its politics were enough to make one write off an entire state and its people. I hadn’t quite put my finger on this before, but this type of throwaway joke is emblematic of the extent to which we’re constantly undermining each other’s humanity. As Ezra puts it in his episode: “We see each other as threats and to some degree we are right and it is somehow also true, it is true at the same time, that we will be immeasurably worse off if that’s all we are to each other.”

How do we see each other as humans again? We can be more critical about the ways we unthinkingly talk down about people not like us. We can go to the places where they are and talk to them. We can learn to live in the discomfort of our disagreement (for more on this, see below/our episode with Christine Rosen). We can choose to get off social media, as Matt Welch suggests, and into the real world. In fact, as Adaam does in the episode, I will also leave you with the words of Ben Folds, in his song “Kristine from the Seventh Grade.”

There's a break in the rain A perfect time for a walk The smell of wet leaves And warm smiles and hellos These things exist in the real world, you know Oh, what a shame, Kristine This disease that makes strangers of friends But if these days it's really "us's" and "them's" Maybe you should just take me off of both of those lists 'Cause it's such a short and sad And beautiful life Do you ever see it that way?

Oh, Disembodied World

From one Kristine to another. We first spoke to Christine Rosen in 2022, and while the majority of that conversation circled around the themes of media and the dilution of the word trauma, we ended the conversation with a discussion on the merits of marriage and childrearing (Christine was unabashedly pro both). I was newly married and childless then; three years later, I’m still married and newly parent-ed.

I interpreted Christine’s book — The Extinction of Experience: Being Human in a Disembodied World — almost as a manual for what not to do as a parent in our technologically-mediated society. Even before having a kid, I’d been warned of the dangers of screen time on young minds, and had internalized Jonathan Haidt’s admonition: “We overprotect children in the real world and underprotect them online.”

However, Christine points out the more subtle ways that our addiction to our smartphones, and being online more generally, degrades our (and this is key) learned capacity to be social, civil, and, basically, human. For millennia, humans have survived in community by reading each other’s facial cues and body language — it’s something that must be taught and honed in order for us to not only be safe, but to connect with others. These skills, argues Christine, are dying away. It’s a pernicious feedback loop. As the real world becomes more awkward and uncomfortable, we reach ever more for our phones, where communication and community is more convenient and easy and uncomplicated — yet less satisfying for our souls.

In our interview, Christine admits a few times that she’s afraid that her argument comes across as ‘woo woo’ or, in her words, “Oprah,” because it’s hard to quantify the cost that technology has on our lives. It’s more of a qualitative shift. That’s why Christine brings in research from behavioral scientists in her book, to assuage the economists and other data-minded skeptics who won’t be swayed by stories or feelings alone. And the research is fascinating. But, as I see it, this reluctance to acknowledge the validity of the qualitative is part and parcel of the techno-utopian/engineer mindset that Christine is bucking against.

Despite the best efforts of Silicon Valley types — who long to leave our bodies behind, defy death, and upload our consciousness to the cloud (or whatever other techno-celestial apparatus they conjure up) — we will always be embodied creatures. Our bodies will always be gross, they will emit fluids and gasses and grow/lose hair in embarrassing places, but they will also continue to be wise and powerful and remarkable. As someone who’s recently gone through pregnancy and birth, all of this is crystal clear to me at present. And as someone who refused to believe she had a body at all for most of her youth, I’m an enthusiastic convert to the embodied life. My task for myself, and now, for my son, is to find consistent ways to keep us off our devices and in our bodies / around other bodies as much as possible. Wish us luck, readers. With technology, and now AI, taking over every once-human activity, the odds are against us.

A note on AI

As Adaam mentions in the interview, Christine published her book a few weeks before the AI boom took off in earnest. Now the probability that once ubiquitous human experiences go extinct is even higher. Before I left on maternity leave, I was already tired of the AI conversation – and fairly convinced it was all a bubble. It might impact graphic designers, but not me; my writing/editing is far too sophisticated for AI to handle, I thought. Well, having just returned to work, I’m already being proven wrong. Cool cool cool cool.

Shrimp Welfare 🦐

I was scanning Vox’s Future Perfect vertical, which focuses on important issues that aren’t necessarily trending, and started reading the articles of Kenny Torrella, all focused on animal welfare. Torrella, and the other effective altruists Future Perfect spotlights, believe that mitigating (and even eliminating) animal suffering is a moral imperative. They take for granted that animals’ lives have value. I’m not quite sure where I stand on that idea, and I conscientiously avoided learning about the food industry so I could eat my hamburgers guilt-free. But having read just a few articles, I now know how shocking it all is — not even your milk is exempt from the horror.

So last week, I asked my husband to defrost the shrimp we had in the freezer. “At least I don’t have to feel bad about shrimp!” I said. Haha! Somehow, my words tickled the lobes of Future Perfect founder Dylan Matthews, who, mere hours after my utterance, published “The case for caring about shrimp.” The article is a fascinating ethical foray, and gets to the heart of both the benefits and limits of the effective altruism movement.

One Last Certain Thing…

Baby feet are the best feet.

