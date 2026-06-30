Uncertain Things

Uncertain Things

Uncertain Things
Uncertain Things
So Far from Peace (w/ John Aziz)
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So Far from Peace (w/ John Aziz)

We’re closer to an AI-induced utopia of abundance than peace in the Middle East.
Vanessa Quirk's avatar
Adaam James Levin-Areddy's avatar
Uncertain Things's avatar
Vanessa Quirk, Adaam James Levin-Areddy, and Uncertain Things
Jun 30, 2026
Dead Pigeon by Jean Bernard (Image via RawPixel)

We’re back! And so is British Palestinian writer/Substacker John Aziz. As we did in our 2023 conversation (“Diaspora Palestinian to Hamas Apologists: Debate Me, Bro”), we discuss the Israel-Palestine conflict — but this time we hone in on all that hasn’t changed since October 7th. At this rate, we’re way closer to an AI-induced utopia of abundance than peace in the Middle East. But at least we can all agree on that?

On the agenda:

-Two-state vs. one-state solution

-The leadership vacuum

-Grassroots peace efforts: Where are they now?

-“Genocide” and the limits of international law

-Why accountability matters

-The communism fallacy — and how AI could change everything

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