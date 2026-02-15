Losing the Real War (w/ Dr. Einat Wilf)

1549 depiction of Samson carrying the gates of Gaza. Image via Picryl .

Dr. Einat Wilf — Israeli writer, podcaster, and now founder of the political party Oz — returns to the pod to tell us a tale of two wars: the physical war fought (and technically won) in Gaza and the global war for Jewish sovereignty (that’s far from over). If you’re a curious layman on this subject, like Vanessa, make sure to revisit our first conversation with Dr. Wilf before listening, to make sure you have the context you need.

On the agenda:

-The weaponization of Gaza [0:00-15:03] -The “terrible” truth of Palestinian identity and ideology [15:04-22:42] -The “disappearing” border/alliance with Egypt [22:43-29:17] -Starvation in Gaza [29:18-34:36] -Speaking loudly and carrying a small stick [34:37-39:41] -Defining Palestinianism [39:42-46:39] -A tangent on hippies [46:40-49:24] -Netanyahu’s interference in the “real” war [49:25-59:27] -Anti-Zionism and America’s role [59:28-1:14:22] -A ministry of trolling [1:14:23-1:1:16:32]

