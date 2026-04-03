Guillotine Chic (w/ Mike Pesca)

American Gothic, Grant Wood.

Mike Pesca — host of the How To! and The Gist podcasts — joins us again! We revisit the topic of nihilism, dive into annihilism (and why it’s different), and dunk on quite a few celebrities along the way. Stay to the end, and we recommend the sweet sweet artworks that may just be the antidotes to our burn-it-to-the-ground times.

On the agenda:

-On ghosts, demons, and podcasts [0:00-7:50] -Adaam’s theory of Annihilism [7:51-14:24] -Annihilistic artists and the end of truth [14:25-30:36] -Joy and pitchforks! [30:37-47:32] -Artistic antidotes to Annihilism [47:33 - 1:04:00]

Mentioned in this episode:

Uncertain Things is hosted and produced by Adaam James Levin-Areddy and Vanessa M. Quirk. For more doomsday thoughts, subscribe to: uncertain.substack.com.