Doing the World a Favor in Iran (w/ Eli Lake)

Eli Lake — staff writer at The Free Press, contributing editor at Commentary Magazine, and host of the Breaking History podcast — returns to the podcast to discuss the state of neoconservatism; the war with Iran (and why all the pundits are wrong about); and the enduring mystery (but not-so-enduring importance) of Tucker Carlson.
On the agenda:
- Neocons, Redux
-The war in Iran
-The “geopolitics” of Europe
-The conversation about the conversation
-Tucker Carlson, the modern day Father Coughlin?
Mentioned in this episode:
How Israel is helping Iran’s opposition (The Free Press)
Eli Lake and Andrew Sullivan debate the Iran War (Breaking History)
More Eli on Uncertain Things