Uncertain Things

Uncertain Things

Uncertain Things
Uncertain Things
Doing the World a Favor in Iran (w/ Eli Lake)
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Doing the World a Favor in Iran (w/ Eli Lake)

Neocons will rise again.
Adaam James Levin-Areddy's avatar
Uncertain Things's avatar
Vanessa Quirk's avatar
Adaam James Levin-Areddy, Uncertain Things, and Vanessa Quirk
Mar 23, 2026

Eli Lake — staff writer at The Free Press, contributing editor at Commentary Magazine, and host of the Breaking History podcast — returns to the podcast to discuss the state of neoconservatism; the war with Iran (and why all the pundits are wrong about); and the enduring mystery (but not-so-enduring importance) of Tucker Carlson.

On the agenda:

- Neocons, Redux

-The war in Iran

-The “geopolitics” of Europe

-The conversation about the conversation

-Tucker Carlson, the modern day Father Coughlin?

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