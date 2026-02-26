Uncertain Things

Canada, What the F*ck? (w/ Jesse Brown)
Canada, What the F*ck? (w/ Jesse Brown)

Reject Antizionism, get conservative with liberalism.
Adaam James Levin-Areddy, Uncertain Things, and Vanessa Quirk
Feb 26, 2026
Jesse Brown — journalist and founder of the Canadaland podcast company joins us IRL in New York City to talk about his latest project: What is happening here? The audio doc, hosted by Jesse, dives into the ways Anti-Zionism and antisemitism have taken root in Canada since October 7th.

On the agenda

  • What is happening here? and the red triangle [0:00-22:38]

  • Why the Canada example matters [22:39-35:35]

  • Revisiting Anti-Racism and protecting liberalism [35:36-1:04:27]

  • Jon enters the chat [1:04:28-1:26:59]

Mentioned in this episode:

Uncertain Things is hosted and produced by Adaam James Levin-Areddy and Vanessa M. Quirk. To support us and gain access to exclusive content, consider becoming a paid member of Uncertain on Substack.

