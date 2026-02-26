Canada, What the F*ck? (w/ Jesse Brown)

Jesse Brown — journalist and founder of the Canadaland podcast company — joins us IRL in New York City to talk about his latest project: What is happening here? The audio doc, hosted by Jesse, dives into the ways Anti-Zionism and antisemitism have taken root in Canada since October 7th.
On the agenda
What is happening here? and the red triangle [0:00-22:38]
Why the Canada example matters [22:39-35:35]
Revisiting Anti-Racism and protecting liberalism [35:36-1:04:27]
Jon enters the chat [1:04:28-1:26:59]
Mentioned in this episode:
What is happening here? (Canadaland)
Anti-Zionism, Explained (w/ Adam Louis Klein)
