Anti-Zionism, Explained (w/ Adam Louis-Klein)

Antisemitic woodcut of “Judensau,” circa 15th-century. Image via Wikimedia Commons .

Anthropologist Adam Louis-Klein was in the Amazon on October 9th, when he went online and learned what had happened two days previously. Almost immediately, he also discovered something else: his left-wing colleagues in the academy were ready to ostracize him for his “filthy Zionist” views. Since then, Louis-Klein has turned his analytical eye toward anti-Zionism. In this conversation, he explains the ideology’s history and how it continues to perpetuate itself through cycles of libel. He also breaks down the other greatest hits of left-wing academic jargon — settler-colonialism, genocide, occupation, etc. — along the way. And we all try to break ourselves out of the language games that prevent us from having a real conversation about what’s happening, and not, in Gaza.

On the agenda:

-On Zohran Mamdani [00:00-12:40] -Libel cycles post-October 7th [12:41-29:12] -Defining terms: Zionism, Anti-Zionism, and more [29:13-57:00] -The left’s alliances [57:01-1:10:42] -On victimhood, violence, and self-reliance [1:10:43-1:27:36] -The reader’s/viewer’s responsibility [1:27:37-1:42:41] -Expanding the concept of genocide [1:42:42-2:01:31] -The future of Anti-Zionism [2:01:32-2:09:37]

