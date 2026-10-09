An October 8 Evolution (w/ Josh Szeps)

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Josh Szeps, Australian broadcaster and the host of the fantastic podcast Uncomfortable Conversations, joins us IRL in a noisy Israeli restaurant in New York City — on the anniversary of October 7 — to discuss the evolution of his thinking on Israel and Anti-Semitism. Come for the reflections on Zionism, stay for the disagreements, interruptions, and cheap shots at Australia.

In this episode :

-Words to retire & our nostalgic media loyalties [0:00-9:19] -The Culture War and leaving the ABC [9:20-13:09] -October 7 to Josh’s controversial op-ed [13:10-18:36] -The Anti-Zionism narrative and the Bondi Beach attack [18:37-25:12] -The performance of Post-Colonial white Liberal guilt [25:13-36:08] -The case for a more heterodox Jewry [36:09-54:33]

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Uncertain Things is hosted and produced by Adaam James Levin-Areddy and Vanessa M. Quirk. To support us and gain access to exclusive content, consider becoming a paid member of Uncertain on Substack.