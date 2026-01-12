America, the Fundamentalist (w/ David French)

New York Times columnist, co-host of Advisory Opinions and The Dispatch Podcast, and Nashville-based evangelical, David French, returns to the pod once again. This time, we had one big question on our minds: What’s with all the Christianity cosplaying taking over politics right now? But an Uncertain Things episode wouldn’t be an Uncertain Things episode if we stuck to just one topic! We ended up discussing, among other topics, Jesus Christ, the American Civil War, the likelihood of the dissolution of the union today, Venezuela, C.S. Lewis, and more. As always with Mr. French, it was a delightful, thought-provoking, and nerdy conversation.

On the agenda:

-A quick question about Jesus Christ [0:00-3:50] -Countdown to our country’s dissolution [3:51-22:57] -A tangent on Venezuela [22:58-27:15] -America, the Fundamentalist [27:16-1:09:50] -Advice to a burgeoning Christian [1:09:51-1:20:00]

Further reading/listening:

