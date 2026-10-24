A Libel as Old as Time (w/ Dara Horn)

Arthur Szyk, Untitled [Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam], 1923. Triptych depicts the destruction of the Jerusalem Temple, the Spanish Inquisition, and pogroms in Eastern Europe. Image via the Magnes Collection’s Flickr.

Dara Horn did not want to write The Final Solution to the Jewish Question. But after writing People Love Dead Jews, her first foray into nonfiction (and talking about it with us), she realized that people expected her to have the answers to the issues she was raising — and she didn’t have them yet. Her latest book is her attempt to offer solutions to the hard questions, like: Why do people keep hating and harming Jews, again and again? How do we combat Jewish hate? And who are Jews any way?

On the agenda:

-Data poisoning Reddit (read:AI) and the future of truth [1:21-22:19] -How to push back against the lie(s) [22:20-35:09] -What’s behind the pattern of Jewish hate? [35:10-52:40] -Pluralism & the perils of acknowledging difference [52:41-1:00:14] -Who are Jews any way? [1:00:15-1:12:18] -Zionism and Anti-Zionism through the ages [1:12:19-1:22:28] -Debating Dara’s definition of Jewishness [1:22:29-1:34:04]

Uncertain Things is hosted and produced by Adaam James Levin-Areddy and Vanessa M. Quirk. For more doomsday rumination, subscribe to: uncertain.substack.com.